Luers grad Kiermaier sets record for career MLB home runs by NEI native

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WANE) – Kevin Kiermaier now stands alone at the top of the list when it comes to career home runs in the majors by a player from northeast Indiana.

Kiermaier belted two home runs on Wednesday night against the Blue Jays to give him 10 for the season and 42 for his career. The first home run of the evening – a two-run shot in the third – broke a tie with Fort Wayne native Butch Henline, who hit 40 home runs primarily for the Philadelphia A’s from 1921-31.

Pinky Hargrave – a New Haven native – hit 39 from 1923-33 mainly with the Detroit Tigers while his brother Bubbles Hargrave hit 29 namely for the Reds from 1913-30.

Chick Stahl – a native of Avila – hit 36 for the Boston Braves from 1897-1906 while Bluffton native Everett Scott tallied 20 for the Yankees during his career from 1914-26.

They are the only players from NEI to hit 20 or more homers in a career. Recently, former Indians and Mariners manager Eric Wedge hit 5 as a player, Homestead grad Rob Bowen 9, and New Haven grad Dave Doster 3.

The Rays ended up losing 7-6 to the Blue Jays.

**All stats and information are courtesy of St. Francis Sports Information Director Bill Scott**