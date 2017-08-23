Gift of music reaching more FWCS students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of students have been given the gift of music through the FWCS Foundation’s b Instrumental. Now, thanks to a donation and fund raising campaign the initiative will serve more students in the district.

Sweetwater Founder Chuck Surack and his wife Lisa announced Wednesday they’re donating $500,000 and 100 instruments to the b Instrumental program. It provides musical instruments to middle school students to use through high school.

They also get instruction and other enrichment activities through the program. The Suracks also helped launch a $3 million fundraising campaign.

Right now Lakeside, Miami and Shawnee middle schools provide the program. FWCS officials said it will expand to Lane and Northwood middle schools.

According to the FWCS Foundation’s website the $3 million would include buying 50 instruments for all 11 middle schools in the district.