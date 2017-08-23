FWFD’s ‘Fill the Boot’ MDA fundraiser kicks off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s time to fill the boot.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department and members of the Local 124 on Wednesday kicked off the annual “Fill the Boot” fundraising campaign to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The effort, in which Fort Wayne firefighters hold boots at city intersections to collect donations, aims to help children and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

Over the coming days, more than 300 members of the Fort Wayne Fire Department and the Local 124 will fan out across the city with boots in hand to greet motorist on the streets and ask them to make a donation in support of MDA’s mission to find treatments and cures for muscle-debilitating diseases.

On Wednesday, Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and MDA Executive Director Sonja Cronin, along with city firefighters and MDA families gathered at Fort Wayne Fire Station 1 on East Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne to get the campaign underway.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department has participated in the “Fill the Boot” campaign for more than 60 years.

Proceeds from the campaign go to support research and programs like support groups and care centers, as well as send children to MDA summer camp at Camp Potawatomi.