Fort Wayne detective wins gold at World Police and Fire Games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne Police detective won a gold medal recently for a heavy-weight bench press.

Det. Steve Espinoza won gold in the bench press competition at the World Police and Fire Games, held August 6-17 in Los Angeles. Espinoza powered to the top of the 45-59 age class with a bench press of 375 pounds.

Perhaps more impressive than Espinoza’s winning bench press: it’s the second straight Games that he’s won a gold medal. Espinoza won gold in the bench press competition at the 2015 Games, as well.