First News Back to School: Wayne Trace Local Schools

HAVILAND, Ohio (WANE) – Around 1,000 students started a new school year at Wayne Trace Local Schools Wednesday.

One of three school districts in Paulding County, Wayne Trace is made up of three schools covering towns like Broughton, Grover Hill, Haviland, Latty, Payne, and Scott. Schools include Grover Hill Elementary, Wayne Trace Elementary and Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School.

The district is made up of 176 square miles in southern Paulding County.

In 2017, Wayne Trace announced an early plan to build a new performing arts center. Currently, the district is hold information meetings with the public and gathering input about the feasibility of a new facility.