Father charged in son’s fatal overdose pleads not guilty

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man charged in the fatal drug overdose of his 1-year-old son has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges.

The not-guilty pleas for Dorrico Brown, of Trenton, were entered Wednesday in a Butler County court. He was arrested this month in the death of Dorrico Brown Jr. Authorities say Brown called 911 on May 17 after finding his son on a bed not breathing. The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The county coroner’s office says tests showed the child died from a combination of drugs including oxycodone, an opioid, and anti-anxiety medication. It wasn’t clear how the boy ingested the drugs.

Brown’s attorney for the arraignment did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The judge set bond at $500,000.

