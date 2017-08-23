Champions of Magic coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) British illusionists Champions of Magic will bring their thrilling show to Fort Wayne.

The Champions Of Magic tour will perform at the Embassy Theatre on Tuesday Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now by phone at (260) 424-5665 or at fwembassytheatre.org.

The tour features five illusionists who perform mind reading, close-up magic and large-scale illusions. They have been featured on The CW’s ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’, CNN’s ‘A Quest For Magic’ and NBC’s ‘Caught On Camera With Nick Cannon’.

“Witness the impossible, including disappearances, levitation, teleportation and a heart stopping finale, all presented with lighting and special effects to rival the biggest theatrical spectacles,” a promotional pitch read.