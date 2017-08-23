Another state audit raises questions about Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Another state audit of Terre Haute’s finances has raised doubts about the southern Indiana city’s ability to continue to operate as a municipality.

The Tribune-Star reports State Examiner Paul Joyce on Monday expressed “substantial doubt” about the city’s “ability to continue as a going concern” following the audit, which was for 2015. Joyce made a similar statement following the city’s 2014 audit.

City Council President Karrum Nasser says the audit “should be a wakeup call” that the state is starting to hold cities and towns responsible for their budgets.

Mayor Duke Bennett’s administration and City Council leaders are hoping the State Board of Accounts and Indiana Department of Local Government Finance can provide guidance on complying with a state mandate to reduce general fund spending by $7.9 million this year.

