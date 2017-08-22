Veteran FWPD K9 dies of cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A veteran Fort Wayne Police Department K9 has died.

Fort Wayne Police K9 Unit Sgt. Bob Theurer said Tuesday that K9 Bach died of cancer Monday. He was 11 years old.

K9 Bach joined the police department in December 2007 and served nine years as Officer Chris Faherty’s partner before he was retired from active service in February 2017. The pair worked overnights, with Bach responsible for felony apprehensions and narcotics finds and a “preventative presence and protection” for officers, Theurer said.

“K9 Bach loyally and proudly served his handler and the city of Fort Wayne with excellence,” said Theurer. “May he rest in peace.”