TOTW: Bishop Dwenger Girls Volleyball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It only counted as one win but it felt like more.

The Saints topped Wayne (3-0) and Bishop Luers (3-0) before beating Concordia Lutheran in a thriller in the Pre-Season SAC Tournament. We’re proud to honor the Bishop Dwenger girls volleyball team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

Bishop Dwenger trailed two sets to one against the Cadets but they rallied back. They probed to themselves that they can beat anyone in the state and now they hope this momentum will carry them the rest of the year.

The Saints also defeated one of the area’s top program – the Bellmont Squaws – in straight sets on Tuesday night.