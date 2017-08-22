TinCaps series opener at Lake County rained out

EASTLAKE, Ohio – Tuesday night’s game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) was postponed because of rain and resulting unplayable field conditions. The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader will begin at noon, as originally scheduled, with Game 2 to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

Next Games

Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Lake County (12 p.m.)

– TinCaps Game 1 Probable Starter: RH Reggie Lawson

– Captains Game 1 Probable Starter: RH Micah Miniard

– TinCaps Game 2 Probable Starter: RH Lake Bachar

– Captains Game 2 Probable Starter: RH Cameron Mingo

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM, TinCapsRadio.com, TuneIn