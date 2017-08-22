Three semis crash in construction zone on I-65

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) A semi driver jackknifed his rig as he approached divided lanes in a construction zone in Tippecanoe County early Tuesday morning, causing two more semis to crash according to Indiana State Police.

The incident took place just after 5:30 a.m. when the jackknifed semi, which was headed north, pushed pieces of the concrete barriers into the southbound lanes. Another northbound semi hit the first and then a southbound semi hit the concrete that had been pushed into the road.

A female passenger in the southbound semi was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. No one else was seriously injured.

The crash tied up traffic for several hours.

