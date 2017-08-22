State grant lifts Delphi trail safety funds to $176,000

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) – A $50,000 state grant has brought to $176,000 the money raised for improvements to a northern Indiana recreational trail where two teenagers were killed six months ago.

WTHR-TV reports the Delphi Trail Safety Task Force accepted the grant Monday from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

The funds raised will pay for new lights, cameras, trail markers and Wi-Fi connections along the city’s 10-plus miles of trails.

Delphi Director of Community Development for Jacob Adams said trail markers will be placed every tenth of a mile along each trail, starting as early as next week.

In February, 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German were killed while walking on the trails. The attack remains unsolved. Their slayings prompted city officials to review and improve safety along the trails.

