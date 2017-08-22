Sex-orientated business ordinance introduced, discussion begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Councilman Russ Jehl (R-2nd) said nothing good happens after midnight, at least at gentlemen’s clubs in the city. He said there’s 30 percent more crime at those business than at other bars around town, and his proposed ordinance could decrease that.

Those at the businesses said he’s taking their jobs away.

“We have a voice,” Club 44 dancer Javi Baer said. “We’re people too. We have normal jobs, legal jobs trying to make a living for ourselves.”

Those in the sex-oriented business didn’t skip a beat to fight against an ordinance that would limit operation from midnight to 7am.

“It feels like they’re going after our jobs,” Baer said. “I think that’s why so many people showed up today.”

Workers said the hours between midnight and 3 a.m. are when they make the most money.

“This ordinance would take away my job,” Club 44 server Amber Wilson said. “I was a college student, and I have not gotten a job in my field and it’s been two years since I’ve graduated. This club has helped me pay off my student loans.”

Councilman Jehl, the author of this ordinance introduced at City Council Tuesday, said the most crime happens within those hours too. There have been 382 police calls at eight clubs in Fort Wayne in the last 16 months.

“68% were after midnight,” Jehl said. “So there is a compelling public interest to try to reduce the crime that takes place at these gentlemen’s clubs.”

Although it was just the introduction of the ordinance people took time during the regular public comment of the city council meeting to speak against and for the ordinance.

“I don’t want my daughters growing up in a city that says pornography is okay,” one member of the public said.

“It’s still incumbent upon us if we care about our city and care about our citizens to do whatever we can to reduce that crime,” another said.

“I feel like it imposes on our natural right to make our own decision about what is best for us, what is best for our families,” Club 44 dancer Keirstton Rider said.

The proposal will be discussed and voted on at council on September 5. Then the final vote will be done the following week.