Sanders tells Indiana supporters US needs an economy for all

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has told supporters in Indianapolis that the U.S. needs an economy that works for everybody and not just the wealthiest 1 percent.

Sanders was joined Monday afternoon at Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis by Chuck Jones, the former labor union president of a factory where Carrier Corp. is moving more than 600 jobs to Mexico. People in the crowd chanted “Offshore no more.”

Before Sanders’ rally, Indiana GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer issued a statement saying “good Republican common sense is working here in Indiana.” He said Indiana’s unemployment rate is at historic lows and 95,000 job openings are waiting to be filled.

Sanders won last year’s Indiana Democratic primary over Hillary Clinton.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.