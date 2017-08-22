Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million, second biggest ever

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Hoosier Lottery announced Tuesday that the Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $700 million, making it the second biggest ever. The jackpot still has a way to to to reach the $1.586 billion jackpot from January 2016.

In February 2017, the Hoosier Lottery announced Indiana’s 39th Powerball jackpot winner of $435.3 million. Indiana currently holds the record for Powerball jackpot winners.

The next drawing is Wednesday with the sales cut-off being 9:58 p.m.

Powerball Jackpot odds are 1 in 292,201,338. Powerball Overall Odds are 1 in 25.