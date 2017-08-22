Motorcyclist, 35, killed in crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 6 p.m. Sunday to the western Allen County intersection of Yellow River Road and Butt Road on a report of a motorcycle crash there.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital and he was pronounced dead shortly after being admitted into emergency care, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said.

He was identified as 35-year-old Blake D. Shafer of Fort Wayne. The coroner’s office said Shafer died of blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident.

It’s not clear how the crash happened.