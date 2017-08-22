Mastodons celebrate athletic history with 50-year timeline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mastodon athletic department is celebrating its history with a 50-year timeline display in the lobby of the Gates Center that was unveiled Tuesday night.

The piece features items and photos from the department’s history.

IPFW athletic director Kelley Hartley-Hutton spoke to the crowd at the invitation-only event.

Former IPFW coach Dave “Doc” Skelton also spoke about the display and the history of the athletic department.

The media also got a chance to preview the items for sale in the athletic department garage sale. The department garage sale will feature more than 5,000 Mastodon athletic items and is being held from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on August 23 and 24 in the Athletics Center Fieldhouse in the Gates Sports Center.