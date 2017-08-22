Man dies after jumping fence to get into closed MI public pool

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 21-year-old man apparently drowned in a closed public pool after he jumped a fence at a western Michigan park to get inside.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the man was part of a group of men who jumped the fence at Richmond Park. Police responded after getting a call before 6 a.m. Tuesday that the man was unresponsive. Officers pulled him out of the pool and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Grand Rapids Press reports the pool was closed at the time and hadn’t been scheduled to open until around midday Tuesday. An autopsy was planned to determine cause of death.

Police questioned and released one man. They were looking for another man Tuesday as the investigation into the death was ongoing.

