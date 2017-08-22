ISP assists in serving Noble County search warrant in Fort Wayne

By Published:
Indiana State troopers stand outside of a home in the 200 block of E. Masterson Ave. after serving a search warrant there Monday night.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police troopers assisted the Noble County sheriff’s department in serving a search warrant in Fort Wayne Monday night.

Two cars are loaded on to a tow truck in the 200 block of E. Masterson Ave. Monday night as police serve a search warrant nearby.

According to police on scene, the incident began around 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of E. Masterson Ave.

No arrests were made at the home, but two cars were towed from the street in front of the house.

ISP referred NewsChannel 15 to the Noble County sheriff for more information on the incident.

A police dispatcher confirmed a detective made the trip back to Noble County from Fort Wayne overnight.

No other information was immediately available.

 

Related Posts