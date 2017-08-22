ISP assists in serving Noble County search warrant in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police troopers assisted the Noble County sheriff’s department in serving a search warrant in Fort Wayne Monday night.

According to police on scene, the incident began around 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of E. Masterson Ave.

No arrests were made at the home, but two cars were towed from the street in front of the house.

ISP referred NewsChannel 15 to the Noble County sheriff for more information on the incident.

A police dispatcher confirmed a detective made the trip back to Noble County from Fort Wayne overnight.

No other information was immediately available.