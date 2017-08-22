Indiana Tech athletes presented with national championship rings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Tech Athletic Department presented National Championship rings from the 2016-17 academic year on at the Student-Athlete Meeting at the Schaefer Center as part of the All-Student Athlete Meeting.

National Championship rings were handed out to former women’s golfer Courtney Dye, the 2017 NAIA Individual Medalist, the men’s and women’s indoor track and field national championship teams, and individual event national champions from the indoor and outdoor track and field teams.

Director of Athletics Debbie Warren will began the meeting with a brief recap of the 2016-17 season, which saw 94 student-athletes garner All-American honors, 14 teams qualify for their national championships, 10 student-athletes recognized as CoSIDA Academic All-Americans, eight individuals capture NAIA national champions and two teams win NAIA national titles.

Dr. Daniel J. Stoker, Vice President for Student Affairs, and new Indiana Tech President Dr. Karl W. Einoff also spoke at the meeting.