Former Mad Ant Alex Poythress signs two-way deal with Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday they have signed Alex Poythress to a two-way contract.

Poythress, a 6-7, 238-pound forward out of the University of Kentucky, spent a majority of the 2016-17 season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers’ affiliate in the NBA G-League. With the Mad Ants, he averaged 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds in 46 games.

He was called up by the Philadelphia 76ers on April 1, 2017 and played in six games with the Sixers. In those six games he averaged 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds.