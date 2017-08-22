Fire damages NE-side home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A northeast-side home was damaged by fire early Tuesday.

Fire crews were called around 8:40 a.m. to a home in the 2700 block of White Oak Avenue, just off Hobson Road between Kenwood and Charlotte avenues. Five Fort Wayne Fire Department engines responded to the home.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one room. The damage to the home was minimal, officials said. A basement window could be seen knocked out.

A man who said he was renting the home told NewsChannel 15 that everyone inside was able to safely escape. Officials said one woman was treated for smoke inhalation.