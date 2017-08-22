Cuddemi signs with Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Tuesday that forward Ralph Cuddemi has agreed to terms and has been officially added to the Fort Wayne preseason roster.

As announced on Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Komets traded the rights to forward Kyle Thomas to the Utah Grizzlies for the rights to Cuddemi.

Cuddemi, 24, logged his rookie season last year appearing in 64 ECHL games with the Grizzlies scoring a team-high 27 goals and ranked second with 52 points.

The Komets preseason roster of 20 players can be viewed here.