8/22 Indiana A.P. Football Poll

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 22, 2017, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Ben Davis (15) 1-0 422 2

2. Warren Central (5) 1-0 400 3

3. Carmel (1) 0-1 300 1

4. Lawrence Central (1) 1-0 282 6

5. Center Grove – 0-1 238 4

6. Avon – 1-0 232 7

7. Ft. Wayne Snider – 1-0 166 8

8. Hamilton Southeastern – 1-0 128 9

9. Valparaiso – 1-0 64 NR

10. Brownsburg – 1-0 54 NR

Others receiving votes: Westfield 46. Penn 36. 13, Lafayette Jeff 12. Columbus North 12. Lawrence North 8. Indpls N. Central 8. Warsaw 8. Ft. Wayne Northrop 4.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Columbus East (15) 1-0 424 2

2. Indpls Cathedral (7) 0-1 380 1

3. Indpls Roncalli – 1-0 356 4

4. New Palestine – 1-0 286 5

5. Zionsville – 1-0 264 6

6. LaPorte – 1-0 204 7

7. Castle – 1-0 118 NR

8. Bloomington South – 0-1 108 3

9. Concord – 1-0 106 NR

10. Kokomo – 0-1 32 9

Others receiving votes: Michigan City 28. Decatur Central 26. McCutcheon 22. New Albany 18. Lafayette Harrison 16. Elkhart Central 12. Whiteland 12. Bedford N. Lawrence 4. Greenfield 2. Seymour 2.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. NorthWood (17) 1-0 428 1

2. Ev. Reitz (3) 1-0 386 2

3. E. Central (1) 1-0 288 3

4. Ev. Central – 1-0 272 4

5. Lowell – 1-0 256 5

6. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 1-0 234 6

7. Mishawaka (1) 1-0 210 7

8. New Haven – 1-0 146 9

9. Plymouth – 1-0 46 NR

10. Lebanon – 1-0 42 NR

Others receiving votes: Greenwood 36. Marion 24. Leo 18. Jasper 10. E. Noble 8. New Prairie 4. Silver Creek 4. Mississinewa 2. E. Chicago 2. Culver Academy 2. Delta 2.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Ft. Wayne Concordia (13) 1-0 392 1

2. W. Lafayette (6) 1-0 388 2

3. Indpls Chatard (3) 1-0 328 3

4. Gibson Southern – 1-0 266 4

5. Indpls Ritter – 1-0 240 6

6. Mishawaka Marian – 1-0 178 8

7. Ev. Memorial – 1-0 172 7

8. Brownstown – 1-0 112 9

9. Ft. Wayne Luers – 1-0 98 NR

10. Lawrenceburg – 0-1 76 5

Others receiving votes: Garrett 58. Andrean 26. Danville 20. Guerin Catholic 18. Indpls Brebeuf 16. Glenn 14. Greencastle 8. Heritage Hills 4. Tri-West 4. Fairfield 2.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Eastbrook (15) 1-0 418 2

2. Woodlan (1) 1-0 354 3

3. Indpls Scecina (2) 1-0 322 4

4. Ev. Mater Dei (2) 0-1 272 1

5. Southridge (2) 1-0 256 7

6. Whiting – 1-0 244 6

7. Rensselaer – 1-0 152 8

8. Linton – 0-1 134 5

9. Milan – 1-0 120 9

10. Western Boone – 1-0 58 NR

Others receiving votes: Tipton 46. Triton Central 18. Shenandoah 10. N. Posey 6. Bremen 6. Heritage Christian 2. Lapel 2.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pioneer (22) 1-0 440 1

2. Indpls Lutheran – 1-0 372 3

3. Adams Central – 1-0 316 4

4. Carroll (Flora) – 1-0 262 5

5. Monroe Central – 1-0 226 6

6. Lafayette Catholic – 0-1 224 2

7. Fountain Central – 1-0 180 7

8. Churubusco – 1-0 98 T10

9. W. Washington – 1-0 94 9

10. Southwood – 1-0 58 NR

Others receiving votes: Eastern Greene 54. S. Adams 26. Northfield 16. Sheridan 16. N. Miami 12. N. Decatur 6. Covenant Christian 4. Indpls Arlington 4. LaVille 4. Southern Wells 4. N. Central (Farmersburg) 2.N. Vermillion 2.