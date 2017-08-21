Trine to host Red Wings legends game at new ice arena

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Trine University will host a Detroit Red Wings alumni game at its new Thunder Ice Arena.

Former members of the Detroit Red Wings and other National Hockey League alumni will play in a Red Wings legends game Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. The game will serve as a fundraiser for the Thunder Hockey Association, which oversees youth hockey programs at Trine.

The game will be the first played in the new Thunder Ice Arena, which was officially unveiled last week.

Tickets for the game are $12 and will be on sale at thundericearena.com.

In addition to the game, Trine will offer fans the chance to play against the former professionals. For a $400 donation, fans of all skill levels (18 or older) can face off against the alumni, meet the Red Wings alumni before the game and receive a commemorative Trine University hockey sweater.

To register for the Red Wings legends game or for more information, contact Amy Alt at alta@trine.edu.