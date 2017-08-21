TinCaps sweep weekly MWL honors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – For the first time since July 2012, the TinCaps have both the Midwest League Batter of the Week and Pitcher of the Week. Hudson Potts is the Batter of the Week and Lake Bachar is the Pitcher of the Week for their performances from August 14-20. The awards are selected by MiLB.com’s staff.

Potts is in the midst of his best stretch this season. The 18-year-old third baseman from Texas played every game this past week, hitting .500 (14-28) with a double, two home runs, six RBIs, seven runs scored, and two walks. Potts had five multi-hit games over the stretch, including three three-hit games. The Padres’ No. 23 ranked prospect has had at least three hits in 11 games this season, which leads the team.

Bachar threw seven seven perfect innings at South Bend in his lone start of the week last Thursday. The 22-year-old right-hander from Illinois tied a career high with seven strikeouts in the game. Bachar, who was injured in the spring, was efficient, throwing 74 pitches, including 50 strikes. The TinCaps went on to one-hit the Cubs.

“We’re really proud of both of these guys,” TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras said. “Hudson and Lake epitomize professionalism with the way they go about their work day in and day out. Huddy’s been building toward this all season long, and what Lake did at South Bend was really special to watch.”

The last time the TinCaps swept the Midwest League Player of the Week Awards was for the period from July 16-23, 2012. Infielder Tyler Stubblefield was the Batter of the Week, while Johnny Barbato was the Pitcher of the Week. (Stubblefield now works for the Padres as a scout, while Barbato has reached the major leagues with the Yankees and Pirates, and is currently with Triple-A Indianapolis.)

Potts, Bachar, and the TinCaps enter Monday night in playoff position with a 35-21 second half record going into a 7:05 p.m. matchup at Parkview Field against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers). The TinCaps will then go on a seven-day road trip before returning home for the final homestand of the regular season from Aug. 30-Sept. 1 against Great Lakes.

Tickets are available online at TinCapsTickets.com, by calling 260-482-6400, or at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.