Roadway debris leads to 20 highway deaths per year in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s traffic accident data shows that 20 people are killed each year in crashes caused by debris on highways.

The statistics show debris on the state’s roadways has led to nearly 19,000 crashes between 2012 and 2016.

During that time, 102 people have been killed and 569 have been seriously injured in debris-related crashes in Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2wubkMU ) reports that most often the debris comes from unsecured loads. The newspaper says these crashes represent about 1 percent of all accidents.

But a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Transportation says nearly all of these accidents caused by debris are preventable.

He says that means making sure all loads are tied down.

The state’s department highway says it spends about $4 million a year picking up roadside trash.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

