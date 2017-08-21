Replacement eyed for mold-infested West Lafayette City Hall

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Officials in West Lafayette are starting work toward replacing its mold-infested City Hall that was torn down in February.

The city’s Redevelopment Commission is seeking proposals from companies to recommend the location and size for the new City Hall, along with what offices it should include.

Mayor John Dennis tells the Journal & Courier the city could move into an existing building or construct a new one.

Government departments have been scattered around the city since the old City Hall was closed in 2014 after crews found extensive mold problems in the 1970s-era building. Officials determined it would be too expensive to remove the mold.

City development director Erik Carlson says it could be three to four years before a new City Hall is ready.