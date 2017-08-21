Register for Fort4Fitness races at special discounted rate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – People can still sign up to be part of the 10th year for Fort4Fitness in Fort Wayne, and Monday there will be a special discounted rate.

Anyone who comes to the Fort4Fitness booth outside Parkview Field between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday will get $5 off the price of the 4 mile and 10K races and $10 off the price of the half marathon and marathon races. The booth is set up at the corner of Brackenridge and Ewing Streets.

The first 50 people will also get a free Fort4Fitness training shirt. Everyone who registers on-site on Monday will be entered into a drawing for a free one night’s stay at the downtown Courtyard by Marriott on Friday, September 29th. The winner will be notified on August 23.

Monday is also the last day to get your name included on the 10th anniversary Fort4Fitness poster and the last day to have your name or saying printed on your runner bib.

The TinCaps game is also getting in the Fort4Fitness spirit. Runners and walkers will once again Race the Game and run 70 laps around the stadium during the game with the goal of finishing the laps before the game is over. That is 23.3 miles, which is the distance of the 4 mile, 10K, and half marathon races combined. Around 50 to 60 people are expected to all help run the laps. Registration for the fall races will continue during the game.

Anyone who has already signed up for a fall race and brings a copy of their registration can get $1 off their TinCaps ticket. Registered volunteers can also bring a copy of their volunteer registration for $1 off a ticket for Monday’s TinCaps game.