Potts stays hot but TinCaps fall to Loons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – After being named Midwest League Player of the Week earlier today, TinCaps third baseman Hudson Potts reached base three times with a walk and two hits, including a home run, but Fort Wayne fell to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers), 5-3, on Monday evening at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne (35-22, 61-66) brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with Great Lakes leading, 5-2. With runners on first and third base and one out, first baseman G.K. Young hit a sacrifice fly to center field that score a run and cut the deficit to 5-3. Great Lakes relief pitcher Ryan Moseley (S) then struck out Fort Wayne right fielder Jack Suwinski to end the game.

The TinCaps scored first in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, Potts homered over the wall in left-center field to put the TinCaps up, 1-0. The homer was the 16th home run hit by Potts this season. The 18-year-old also doubled in the game to record his 29th multi-hit game of the year.

Great Lakes (27-30, 63-63) responded with a run in the top of the second. With two outs, Connor Wong hit a home run to right-center field to tie the game, 1-1. It was the third homer of the series for Wong.

The Loons took their first lead of the game in the third. With Moises Perez at third base and one out, Tyler Adkison hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Perez to give Great Lakes a 2-1 edge. Gavin Lux followed with a single, stole second base, and reached third on a wild pitch. Jeren Kendall then singled to score Lux for a 3-1 Loons advantage.

Great Lakes extended its lead in the top of the sixth. With runners on second and third and one out, Jared Walked singled to right field to score both runners for a 5-1 lead.

Fort Wayne trimmed the Loons’ lead in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, left fielder Nate Easley crushed a pitch over the left-field wall to cut Great Lakes’ advantage to 5-2. Earlier in the game, Easley singled to extend his on-base streak to 25 games.

TinCaps starting pitcher Osvaldo Hernandez (L) struck out five batters in five and 1/3 innings in his Midwest League debut. The 19-year-old Cuban allowed five hits, four runs, and three walks in the game.

Loons starting pitcher Dustin May allowed just two runs and five hits in eight innings on the mound while striking out six batters and walking just one.

Before the game, U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly and U.S. Representative Jim Banks threw out ceremonial first pitches.

