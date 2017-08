NewsChannel 15 staffers watch the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Three-year-old Lydia watches the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, through a welding helmet. (Julie Brand King/Facebook)

Jenny Richhart shared this photo of the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

A pair watches the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, from atop a parking garage on the IPFW campus.

A man watches the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, though a telescope at the Allen County Public Library.

A crowd gathers at the Allen County Public Library in downtown Fort Wayne to watch the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

A family looks at their shadows created by the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at IPFW.

Manga Kamer shared this photo of the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

A young girl watches the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

A student watches the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at IPFW.

A man watches the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, from an IPFW parking garage.

A man watches the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

A couple snaps a selfie ahead of the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at IPFW.

A man watches the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, from IPFW.

A woman watches the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Deango Mc shared this photo of the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

A woman gazes into special glasses to watch the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at IPFW's parking garage.

A woman watches the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, alongside a friend.

Madisyn Michelle Novinger shared this photo of the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

A man watches the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Crystal Voirol shared this photo of the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

NewsChannel 15's Angelica Robinson watches the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

A woman watches the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, though a telescope.

Alexis Hylton shared this photo of the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.