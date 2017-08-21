Lutheran Health Network names CEO, regional president

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Lutheran Health Network has a new head.

Mike Poore has been appointed regional president and chief executive officer of Lutheran Health Network. Poore had served as interim CEO of the medical network since mid-June.

“Lutheran Health Network is a dynamic health system with a proud tradition of service and innovation,” said Poore. “I am excited about the opportunity to support our employees and physicians and to promote their firm commitment to quality patient care across our community. It is inspiring to work with the people who are part of Lutheran Health Network because it is very clear that they care deeply about their patients.”

Poore had nearly 30 years of hospital administration on his resume. He’s served as vice president of operations for Community Health Systems Professional Services Corporation, and has previously served as CEO of hospitals and health systems in Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.

“Under Mike Poore’s leadership, Lutheran Health Network is accelerating its progress on key operational and strategic initiatives,” said Tim L. Hingtgen, president and chief operating officer, Community Health Systems. “His breadth of experience and strength of leadership will support the network’s continued growth in quality and service to the community.”

Poore takes over a Lutheran Health Network that has had a tumultuous summer. Former Lutheran Hospital CEO Brian Bauer was removed as CEO of Lutheran Health Network in mid-June in the wake of a contentious buyout attempt by a local physicians group that was rejected by Lutheran’s parent company, Community Health Systems. In the weeks since, numerous hospital administrators were either fired or resigned, several high-profile board members resigned and CHS reported a second quarter loss of $137 million.

Poore will continue to serve as interim CEO of Lutheran Hospital until a permanent CEO is named.