FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rocco Zirille netted two goals while teammate Marco Navarro added one of his own as 3A no. 19 Homestead bested visiting Leo 3-1 at Pat Teagarden Field on Monday night.

Dylan Carlyle scored Leo’s lone goal on an assist from Reid Sproat.

Carson Stewart made six save for Homestead in goal to collect the win.