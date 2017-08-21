Fort Wayne couple returns from total eclipse viewing in Carbondale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local family is back home after they traveled to Illinois to see the total eclipse.

Only those within the narrow 70-mile wide path of totality saw the moon completely block out the sun. The rest of the country saw a partial eclipse.

Rob Wood and his wife were among thousands of people who traveled to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois to get a glimpse of the rare phenomenon. It is one of the few states near Indiana that experienced the total eclipse.

SIU held a watch party at Saluki Stadium where scientists from NASA and Adler Planetarium gave demonstrations.

“It’s almost supernatural,” said Wood. “And it did not disappoint. The diamond ring going in and out was our favorite part.”

The total eclipse lasted about 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Wood said pictures could not do it justice.

“It was so dynamic and bright, he said. “It was almost like there was a nuclear explosion on the surface of the moon.”

Wood said he watched from campus but tried to avoid areas where planned events took place. He managed to beat the crowd on the way to see the solar eclipse but he realized traffic on the way home was inevitable.

Wood said he saw were license plates from all over the country and the heavy traffic nearly doubled his travel time.

Still, Wood said he would do it over again if given the opportunity.

“It is so worth whatever travel,” he said. “You have to see it.”