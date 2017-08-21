First News Back to School: Antwerp Local School

ANTWERP, Ohio (WANE) About 700 students started a new school year at Antwerp Local School Monday.

Students in grades Pre-K through 12 are all under one roof in Antwerp.

With a new school year comes new improvements, such as lights being switched over to LED bulbs and the construction of a new solar field which will power the entire building when complete.

Also new for the 2017-2018 school year, new principals.

The new school leaders and other administrators joined First News Monday to talk about the upgrades, changes and other things to look forward to on the first day of school.