Body discovered in burning car on Old U.S. 30

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a wrecked car that was on fire. Police were called to Old U.S. 30 and County Line Road around 3:15 Monday morning on reports of an accident, with the vehicle on fire. They found a body inside the vehicle after extinguishing the flames.

The car appeared to have hit a tree in a ditch and it had to be towed out before crews could remove the body. Whitley County dispatch says the vehicle was so damaged by the crash and the fire, the VIN number wasn’t visible and there was no license plate on the car. Once they disassemble it and find the VIN number they will work on trying to identify the victim found inside. NewsChannel 15 will update this story as more details become available.