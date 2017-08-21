Blaze Pizza opens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A new pizza parlor has opened in Fort Wayne: Blaze Pizza.

Blaze Pizza opened Monday at the corner of Coliseum and Coldwater at 401 E. Coliseum Blvd. Serving up “fast-fire’d” artisanal pizzas, Blaze Pizza features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize their pizzas from a wide selection of carefully sourced, high-quality ingredients – all for around $8.

The personal pizzas then go into an open-flame oven, where “pizzasmiths” cook the thin crust pies in just 180 seconds.

The Fort Wayne location is the fifth Blaze Pizza in Indiana. Blaze Pizza markets itself as the “fastest growing restaurant in history.”

“Ft. Wayne is the ideal place for Indiana’s next Blaze Pizza,” said Rodney Walker, Owner and President of Blaze Midwest, Inc. “Blaze offers a high-quality, quick, and affordable pizza option that’s perfect for diners on-the-go. We look forward to becoming a part of the Ft. Wayne community and hope to see many new faces during tomorrow’s Free Pizza Day event.”

Blaze Pizza’s Fort Wayne restaurant includes 60 interior seats with 30 more seats on an outdoor patio. It was constructed using recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging, and features energy-efficient LED lighting, the company said.

Blaze Pizza is open 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. midnight Friday and Saturday.

To celebrate the restaurant’s opening, Blaze Pizza will offer free 11-inch, build-your-own pizzas with any toppings on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat.