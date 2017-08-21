Apartments planned for 2 ex-auto factory sites in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A developer is working on plans to construct apartments at the sites of two former auto industry plants in Muncie.

The proposal from Commonwealth Development Corp. would convert a two-story brick factory dating to 1912 into a 36-unit apartment building southwest of the city’s downtown. The developer also plans a 35-unit townhouse apartment building on a portion of a vacant site that was once a General Motors transmission factory a few blocks away.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports the Fon du Lac, Wisconsin-based developer has obtained rental housing tax credits from the state toward the GM plant site project and is seeking historic preservation income tax credits for converting the factory building.

The city-county plan commission has endorsed the proposals estimated to cost a total of $13 million.

___

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.