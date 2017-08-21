1979 Klan-Nazi attack survivor hopes for a ‘justice river’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — It’s been almost 40 years since five people marching through a black neighborhood in Greensboro were killed by Ku Klux Klansmen and Nazis.

The Rev. Nelson Johnson still has a faded scar on his left arm, left by a Nazi who attacked him.

Now the violence surrounding the march by Ku Klux Klansmen and Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the death of a young woman hit by a car, have brought the events of Nov. 3, 1979, in sharper focus for Johnson.

He says he hopes tragedy will be transformed into triumph and form a ‘justice river.’ One sign of that is an apology that the Greensboro City Council issued last week after the attack in Virginia.

