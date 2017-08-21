100 people arrested or cited by Indiana State Excise Police in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) Officers with Indiana State Excise Police cited or arrested 100 people on various charges Wednesday through Saturday of last week in Bloomington prior to the start of classes at Indiana University.

According to a news release, the majority of arrests were for illegal possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages by minors and possession of fake identification. Other charges included possession of marijuana, furnishing alsohol to minors and various traffic related offenses. According to excise police, most of those arrested were issued a summons and were released.

The charges from Wednesday to Saturday were as follows:

72-Minor Possession/Consumption

46-Minor False ID

88-Minor Other (Mostly other False ID related charges and traffic offenses)

1-Minor Entering a Tavern

5-Minor Drug Related

2-Minor Resisting

2- Minor Public Intoxication

6-Adult Furnishing Alcohol to Minor

1- Adult Inducing Minor to Possess Alcohol

8-Adult Other

3-Minor other Warning

1- Minor ID Warning

2-Adult other Warning

1-Juvenile Other