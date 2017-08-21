10 sailors missing in collision between US warship, tanker

SINGAPORE (AP) — American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker, the second collision involving a Navy ship in the Asia-Pacific region in two months.

The Navy says five sailors were hurt in Monday’s collision between the USS John S. McCain and the 183-meter (600-foot) Alnic MC, an oil and chemical tanker. The four who required additional treatment were taken by helicopter to Singapore, where the McCain had been headed.

One of the injured, Operations Specialist 2nd Class Navin Ramdhun, posted a Facebook message saying he was OK and awaiting surgery for an arm injury. He told The Associated Press that he was sleeping at the time of the collision and is not sure what happened.

