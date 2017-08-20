Trucker killed when semi hits stopped rig traffic on I-65

(White County, IN)- The Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving two semi-tractor trailers Saturday on Interstate 65 north of Lafayette in northwest Indiana.

The preliminary investigation determined that at approximately 7:10 a.m. northbound traffic was stopped at the 201 MM due to a crash that had occurred earlier.

Avaz Keldiyarov, 40, Brooklyn NY, was stopped at the end of the backed up traffic in a 2017 Volvo tractor pulling a enclosed trailer hauling peaches.

David A Williamson, 59, Pikeville, NC, was driving a 2016 Volvo tractor pulling a enclosed trailer hauling bulk paper when he failed to stop at the backed up traffic rear-ending the trailer being pulled by Keldiyarov.

Williamson was pronounced dead at the scene by the White County Coroner.

Keldiyarov was transported to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Debris from the trailers covered both northbound lanes, closing the road for several hours.