FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fernando Tatis Jr. is one step closer to the big leagues.

The shortstop was promoted from the TinCaps to Double-A and the San Antonio Missions. The 18-year-old hit a franchise record 21 home runs this season while in Fort Wayne.

Tatis Jr. played in 117 games with a batting average of .281 that includes 121 hits – 26 doubles, 7 triples – 69 RBI, 79 walks and 29 stolen bases.