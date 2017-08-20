Passenger seriously hurt in motorcycle crash; driver missing

A motorcycle is left at the side of Wappes Road as police investigate an early morning crash.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An early morning motorcycle crash seriously hurt a passenger Sunday.

The incident happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Wappes Road, south of McComb Road in northwest Allen County.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 a female passenger was taken to a hospital after the bike was found on the side of the road.

The driver was not at the scene when officers arrived. A search of the nearby area turned up empty.

It did not appear any other vehicles were involved in the crash. No word on what caused the motorcycle to crash.

