Passenger seriously hurt in motorcycle crash; driver missing

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An early morning motorcycle crash seriously hurt a passenger Sunday.

The incident happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Wappes Road, south of McComb Road in northwest Allen County.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 a female passenger was taken to a hospital after the bike was found on the side of the road.

The driver was not at the scene when officers arrived. A search of the nearby area turned up empty.

It did not appear any other vehicles were involved in the crash. No word on what caused the motorcycle to crash.