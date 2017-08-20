Ohio man injured while tubing at Lake James

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Ohio man tubing on Lake James suffered a severe laceration to his arm Sunday afternoon.

According to Indiana DNR, around 12:39 p.m. 26-year-old Aaron J. Mossburg of Ohio was operating a personal watercraft with a passenger. 24-year-old Jacob P. Mossburg of Ohio was being towed on a tub in in the first basin when his arm became entangled in the tow rope, according to investigators.

His arm was severely cut, according to the DNR.

Mossburg was pulled into a nearby pontoon boat and provided with first aid. The boat then took Mossburg to shore to an ambulance and was treated by Steuben County EMS and Angola firefighters. Mossburg was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital, but his condition was not provided.

The incident is under investigation.