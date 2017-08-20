Noble County Sheriff’s Department conducting “investigation”

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Noble County Sheriff’s Department is conducting some type of investigation in the southern part of the county.

Emergency dispatchers would not confirm the location or nature of the investigation when contacted by NewsChannel 15.

A NewsChannel 15 photojournalist found police activity on County Road 500 South just west of Old State Road 3. Deputies at the location would not provide details about what they were doing or how long they had been in the area.

A second call to emergency dispatchers Sunday afternoon yielded a conversation with a Deputy Baker who also declined to discuss the nature of the investigation. Baker said he’d be able to provide information later Sunday. A follow up phone call Sunday evening has not been returned.

The road was closed for several hours, but was back open by 5:30 p.m.

During the investigation, several police cars lined the road and crime scene tape stretched around an area over the road. Once a NewsChannel 15 photographer showed up he was told to move farther away and the crime scene tape was expanded to include a larger area.

Orange traffic cones were set up in the road and one deputy used a device for measuring distance. A white sheet was also near the side of the road but it’s unclear what, if anything, it was covering.

No other information has been made available.