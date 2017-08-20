No. 7 Indiana Ties Duke In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 7-ranked Indiana Hoosiers men’s soccer team finished up the exhibition season with a 1-1 draw with Duke in Fort Wayne, Ind. in the Shindigz National Soccer Festival in front of 3,900 fans on Saturday night.

In the 86th minute, the Hoosiers drew a penalty kick after Ian Blackattempted to cross the ball in to the 18-yard box, but his effort was thwarted by a handball by a Duke defender. Trevor Swartz stepped to the mark for the Hoosiers and converted to give IU a 1-0 lead.

Less than three minutes later with one minute left in the match, Duke was awarded a penalty kick after a Blue Devil was brought down in the box. Duke’s Markus Fjortoft converted his effort, earning the Blue Devils a 1-1 draw.

Indiana finishes the exhibition season with a 2-0-1 mark after earning victories over Xavier and No. 9-ranked Louisville on Friday in Westfield, Ind.

The No. 7 Hoosiers will open the 2017 regular season on the road in South Bend, Ind. at the Mike Berticelli Memorial Tournament. IU will face Cal Poly on Friday, Aug. 25 at 5:00 p.m. ET before taking on San Diego on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 11:30 a.m. ET.