DALLAS, Texas (WANE) – After 596 days, Jaylon Smith finally played in the NFL.

The Bishop Luers graduate and linebacker from Notre Dame took the field for the Dallas Cowboys against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. It was a long journey to recover from the gruesome knee injury he suffered in the final game of his collegiate career.

Smith recorded just one tackle but he was flying around the field for the first few series of the game.