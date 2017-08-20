Indiana’s Donnelly, a top GOP target, starts re-election bid

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly is positioning himself as a moderate as he launches his re-election bid in a state that President Donald Trump easily won last year.

Donnelly has a kickoff event set for Monday. In prepared remarks provided to The Associated Press, the senator says, “There are plenty of champions for the far right and the far left, but not enough for people who just want results.” He says he will fight for “common sense and compromise.”

Donnelly’s considered one of the most vulnerable Democratic senators on 2018 ballots. That’s drawn U.S. Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita into a nasty feud for the Republican nomination.

Both Republicans call Donnelly a “Washington liberal.”

Donnelly has highlighted his work on veterans issues and against outsourcing jobs to foreign countries.

